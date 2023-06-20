It’s easy to find a problem, but it takes work to come up with a solution to that problem, and sometimes it’s even more difficult to tell other people about that solution.
That’s the situation Sgt. Steven Matsunaga found himself in not too long ago. Matsunaga, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 2016, works as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist in Tampa, Florida.
The title is a lengthy one, but it basically means he works in force deployment. He’s responsible for deploying Marine Corps forces to and throughout the Middle East, and bringing them home at the end of their deployments.
Matsunaga started his current job in October, and while he was observing and getting a feel for the environment, he began to identify issues and started thinking about possible solutions.
One thing he began working on was “trying to look for ways to deploy really small forces.” If you have a small group of soldiers, it isn’t efficient or fiscally responsible to move them using a big plane or a ship.
Having identified this problem, he wanted to create a product that “looks for those inefficiencies and recommends a solution immediately.”
His product, a force deployment dashboard that efficiently deploys groups of soldiers, ended up winning a competition hosted by the U.S. Central Command.
Matsunaga wanted to come up with a program to sift through all of the data and create the most efficient way of transport based on the size of the group.
It was like putting together a puzzle. He would work on one function, then place it in the dashboard when it was done. Then it was on to another function.
“Every new function was a product of 10, 15, 20 hours of typing away at formulas,” he said.
Matsunaga was about a month into the project when his higher-ups took notice and told him they were entering him into a competition.
The Innovation Oasis is a competition similar to “Shark Tank,” where service members and civilians come up with ideas, inventions and processes to be presented for possible implementation by the U.S. Central Command.
This news didn’t change his approach to the project. He’d begun it without the competition in mind, so he was more focused on getting it done.
He was “driven by the desire for functionality” over everything else.
“If I can’t solve problems, the presentation means very little,” he said.
Matsunaga represented the U.S. Marine Forces Central Command in the competition, and he was going up against people from other branches of the military.
Each finalist had ten minutes to present their innovation, followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers from the panel. Each presenter was evaluated along a set of criteria that included originality, scalability of concept and the overall presentation.
Trying to boil the essence of his project down to a 10-minute presentation was difficult, he said. There were many abbreviations and acronyms that he had to get rid of, and he couldn’t get into a lot of the technical details behind the dashboard.
“That was the hardest part of getting ready, was tailoring the brief to an audience that wasn’t necessarily immersed in this world all day every day,” he said.
He admitted to being nervous before the presentation, but he was able to calm down by thinking that even if everything went wrong, “at least I had fun doing it.”
Central Command has been using a version of the dashboard for three months, and Matsunaga has been tasked with building different variations of the product.
“We’re looking at long-term solutions to roll this out to other commands that may need it,” he said.
When Matsunaga attended CCHS, he did about every music-related activity that he could. As it turns out, it actually helped prepare him for his future career.
“Everything I learned about leadership, I learned from really good music teachers at CCHS,” Matsunaga said.
He credited his old band director, Christopher Lubken, as well as his music teacher Steve Schofield, as being particularly influential. Music wasn’t something he expected to help him prepare for the Marines, but looking back, he can see how leading groups of musicians set the foundation.
“Leadership, taking initiative, problem solving, a lot of that carried over to my time in the Marine Corps and made it a lot easier,” he said.
Now that he’s won the competition, he has his pick of military schools to attend, and he’ll get to travel around with the Central Command in the Middle East and across the U.S. to talk about his award-winning idea as well as the culture of innovation.
Often there’s a disconnect that happens that keeps innovation from happening. It’s easy for newer employees to keep their ideas to themselves because they’re afraid their higher-ups will reject them.
“They keep it to themselves … when really, all they have to do is tell somebody, advocate for that solution,” Matsunaga said.
And on the other hand, it’s easy for leaders or employers to be dismissive when someone comes to them with a problem.
“It’s very easy for them to be like, ‘I’ve been in your shoes, just suck it up and deal with it,’” he said.
The goal is to empower everyone, regardless of their rank or title, to identify a problem and present a solution.
“The minute people keep solutions to themselves, we’re not moving forward,” he said.
I am so proud of you, Stephen, I had you in seventh grade science, and I can remember you well. Keep up the great work, and keep innovating, the world is yours.
