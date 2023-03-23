Multiple downtown businesses needing employees will set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Big Lost Venue on Gillette Avenue.
Anyone interested can bring their resume and visit with business owners and managers from more than 15 local businesses. The fair is set up speed dating style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.