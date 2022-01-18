To encourage greater participation of women in leadership roles, the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, is hosting the annual Leap into Leadership Conference on Feb. 27 and 28 in Cheyenne. Registration is now open.
The event will open on Sunday afternoon with a leadership workshop and networking reception. Workshop topics on Monday at the state capitol will cover campaign planning, finance, and strategies for communicating with constituents.
