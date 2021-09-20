David Sterling Jr. of Gillette was killed early Saturday morning when his pickup truck rolled over.
Deputies responded to an OnStar report of an accident on Union Chapel Road east of Sleepy Hollow about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, a 2020 GMC Sierra was found rolled onto its passenger side off the road with Sterling outside near the truck, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
