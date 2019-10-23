Karen Irene, right, hugs Shawna McDonald after telling her story at the 24th annual GARF Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil on Monday. “Ladies of GARF taught me to love myself and it wasn’t my fault. They saved my life,” Irene said.
Those who turned out for the annual GARF Domesitc Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil in the Gillette City Council Chambers at City Hall were somber and resolved as they listed to stories of abuse.
