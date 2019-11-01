The attorney for a man accused of attempted first-degree murder last year portrayed him as a victim of racism in a Gillette bar before shots were fired and a 51-year-old man was wounded.
Public Defender Mitchell Damsky said D’Marco Lee Jones was “sucked into a nightmare” on Sept. 22, 2018, at Mingles Lounge with a bunch of “racist,” “taunting” and “tormenting” people. Jones’ trial began Thursday in District Court.
During opening remarks, Damsky told the jury that Jones doesn’t deny shooting the gun, but he didn’t shoot anyone intentionally.
“He doesn’t go back (to the bar) with an intention to shoot,” Damsky said.
Jones, 24, was with two co-workers, Andreas Broach and Tristen Walker, that night as they pulled into town after a long week of working to build 400-foot cellular towers. The men — all African American — checked into their hotel rooms at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, showered and headed to Mingles at about 11 p.m., which was near their hotel.
They got drinks and started to play pool when some of the patrons at Mingles began harassing them.
A cocktail waitress, the first witness on Thursday, testified that she overheard one man ask, “What are they doing in my bar?”
Megan Langley described this man as drunk, “loud and obnoxious. He thought he was funny.”
She said Jones and his two co-workers were minding their own business when the man “started getting in their space.” They asked her to intervene and keep him away, which she said she did.
“He seemed to have a problem with them for some reason,” Langley said. “They didn’t do anything, though.”
Langley, who was initially hostile toward prosecutor Nathan Henkes’ questions, said that the man who eventually was shot didn’t appear to have contact during the night with the “obnoxious” drunken man who already had been in one altercation earlier in the evening.
But she agreed with Damsky when he asked her, “The black guys were just minding their own business?”
“All night long,” she replied.
In his opening statements, Henkes said that the evidence that would be presented during the seven-day trial would show that Jones shot a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at a crowd outside Mingles that night after leaving in anger at the racial comments aimed at them. They first tried to break into a job trailer that they knew contained two AR15s, he said. That effort was unsuccessful, so Broach went to his room to get a handgun.
They returned to Mingles, Henkes said, “to show the white boys what’s up.”
One of the bullets hit a 51-year-old man in the leg as he waited with a friend for a ride. Other bullets hit the building near where he and his friend were standing and several struck a vehicle in the bar parking lot.
Broach earlier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted aggravated assault, which was reduced from conspiracy to commit first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.
The trial was recessed Friday morning over a legal issue and was scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m.
