The Rockpile Museum Association will host its first-ever ultimate garage sale and flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Organizers invite everyone to come check out all of the goodies their neighbors have to kick start the new event. The sale is open to the public and those with questions can reach Robin Neff at 307-257-3028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.