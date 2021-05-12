Campbell County Commissioners approved Boot Hill Nightclub as a location for off-track betting for 307 Horse Racing.

They made the decision at a special meeting Wednesday morning on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner D.G. Reardon being the lone no vote.

