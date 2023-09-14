BURGLARY
WYOMING MACHINERY: A 48-year-old man reported someone stole items from a service truck some time between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. An unknown suspect entered three trucks but only stole from one of them, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Among the missing items are an assortment of hand tools and an angle grinder, with the total value coming to about $1,800. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
PORNOGRAPHY
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A 33-year-old man was ticketed for disseminating intimate images of another person Wednesday afternoon. A 29-year-old woman said she and the man were communicating over Messenger, and she shared intimate photos with the man. She said the man posted pictures of that conversation thread onto Facebook. The post had been removed but not before the woman took screenshots, Wasson said. Based off of the screenshots, the man was ticketed.
BATTERY
1600 BLOCK HELENA AVENUE: Two men were ticketed after getting into a fight Wednesday night. A 49-year-old man told police he got into a fight with his daughter’s boyfriend, an 18-year-old man. Officers watched a video of the fight, which showed the boyfriend making obscene statements toward the 49-year-old, causing the older man to assault the 18-year-old, Wasson said. The 49-year-old was ticketed for battery. The younger man left the area before officers arrived, but police contacted him later. He didn’t have serious injuries and he was ticketed for breach of peace.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
SKYLINE DRIVE AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon. Police saw him driving a 2022 Chevy truck when he made an abrupt lane change and passed a tractor trailer while going 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, Wasson said. When he was pulled over, he told the officer he was upset about traffic. His breath smelled of alcohol and he admitted to drinking that morning. He was arrested for DUI and also ticketed for speeding.
CRASH
WESTOVER ROAD AND 4J ROAD: A 29-year-old man was ticketed after causing a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. A 57-year-old man in a red 2002 Ford was at the intersection waiting to turn south onto 4J Road. He was hit from behind by a 29-year-old man in a silver Ford. This silver Ford had been hit by a 29-year-old man in a 2009 Chevy. More than $1,000 in damage was reported, but no one was hurt. The 29-year-old Chevy driver was ticketed for following too closely, driving under suspension and expired registration, Wasson said.
THEFT
2200 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: A 33-year-old woman said someone stole her child’s bike, a Decathlon Riverside valued at $250, one to two weeks ago. The woman also reported that her boyfriend’s Mongoose Excursion bicycle, valued at $156, was stolen some time in the last three days. There are no suspects and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A husband and wife were trespassed from the motel early Thursday morning. A 58-year-old man got into an argument with a 53-year-old woman in the parking lot at about 2 a.m. The man and his wife, 59, were staying in a friend’s room, Wasson said. The friend, a 52-year-old man, asked that the couple be trespassed.
BREACH OF PEACE
1100 BLOCK BIGHORN CIRCLE: No one was arrested after an argument Wednesday evening. Police responded to a disturbance that was in progress. They spoke with a 21-year-old woman who said her husband, 22, had been yelling at her and spit on her during an argument over the Playstation 5. The man admitted to getting into an argument and spitting, but said he didn’t intend to spit on his wife. The two were separated for the night, Wasson said.
FIRE
7500 BLOCK HIGHWAY 59: Firefighters responded Wednesday evening for a grass fire. The fire, which was started by lightning, burned an estimated 200 acres and was started by lightning.
