When I recently took my granddaughter ice skating at a rink near my home in Portland, I found myself remembering my childhood while growing up in a small town about 60 miles south of Moscow.
I grew up in not only a different country, but in a different era. In my community, having a home phone or a black-and-white television was considered a luxury. We relied on simple pleasures, and I lived a life right out of Hans Christian Andersen fairytales.
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Gillette News Record will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Oregon.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. They walk into my room believing they don’t have what it takes to be a writer. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
As we all are at our core.
These stories have nothing to do with Gillette.
They do, however, have everything to do with life.
If you are interested in contacting me to tell me your story,
