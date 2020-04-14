Campbell County, Wyoming and the rest of the country will get through this coronavirus pandemic, but what the world will look like by then is anybody’s guess.
“We’re not going to go back to normal,” said Dr. Ian Swift, chairman of the Campbell County Health board of trustees, during a virtual town hall hosted by New Life Church on Monday night. “I think we’re going to go forward to a new normal, and I don’t even know if we know what that new normal is going to look like.”
The community’s behavior over the next few weeks will play a big part in determining whether the hospital will be overwhelmed, he said.
“We’re not getting out of it. I certainly think we’re going to get through it,” Swift said.
He said he believes social distancing will be part of the new normal, unfortunately.
“The things we learn this year will implement change in our society,” he said.
Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer of CCH, said as the world adjusts to the new normal, people will be in contact with each other again. This will likely lead to a second wave of the coronavirus.
Fortunately, he said, it probably won’t be as bad, “because we know what to expect,” and we know how to mitigate the effects.
“Going back to tight restrictions is pretty unlikely,” he said.
The coronavirus mutates much more slowly than the flu virus, Barabas said, and the thought is that once you’ve recovered from the coronavirus, you should be immune to it for one to three years.
“The issue is there’s a lot of people in the community that have never been exposed to it,” he said.
Some viruses are “less resilient” in warmer temperatures, Barabas said. And with winter hopefully in the rear view mirror, it’s possible that the coronavirus could become less dangerous. But it would be foolish to count on that happening, he said.
“The problem with the coronavirus is we do not know if it has that same susceptibility as the cold and flu viruses,” he said.
He recommended that if people are out in public, they should wear a mask, because asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus could easily spread it to others.
Campbell County Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said he’s heard some people say the government isn’t being strict enough, while others say the government shutting down businesses is overreach.
“You can armchair quarterback this all you want, but the big thing we’re trying to do is manage this crisis so we don’t lose lives and don’t overwhelm the health care system,” Reardon said.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said the local branch of Wyoming Department of Workforce Services normally sees 35 people a day, and about 25% of those are referred to the unemployment office in Casper. Now, it’s fielding 180 to 200 calls daily, and 80 to 100 people come in per day with 90% of them being referred to the unemployment office.
It’s tough, especially for small businesses, to stay closed for an extended period of time, Carter-King said.
The county commissioners have created a task force, which includes members of the business community, to come up with a plan to open businesses back up, “but at what point (we open), we don’t know,” Reardon said.
“We don’t want to tell people what they can and can’t do, but we also don’t want people to end up in the hospital, and we don’t want to jeopardize our health care workers,” he said.
It’s possible that 5% to 10% of hospitals across the country won’t survive the pandemic, Swift said, and rural hospitals in particular are in danger. Fortunately, CCH has “been smart over the last few years” and won’t have to close its doors.
“We will make it through this moment,” he said. “But this will significantly impact our industry and hospital.”
Swift said there are two big questions out there that remain unanswered: how long will this go on, and how much federal aid will CCH get?
“The CCH family is 1,200 people strong. I’d like to see all of those people be employed moving forward,” Swift said. “However, without knowing how long this is going to go on, what type of aid we’ll receive, it’s hard to predict what will happen.”
Campbell County has seen quite a few busts in the past 30 years, Carter-King said, most recently in 2016 when hundreds of coal miners were laid off. It’s a resilient community. But this pandemic, she said, “is a whole ‘nother level.”
“It’s going to take a while (to recover),” she said. “We’ll get back, we always do. But it might take a little longer than we’re used to.”
