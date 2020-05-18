Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department worker Suzy Blakesley examines graffiti that has closed the Gillette Skate Park until further notice after vandals tagged numerous messages on the concrete overnight Sunday. "It's just sad," Blakesley said. "You try to give them something nice."
The county’s skate park has been closed because of vandalism at the park that was discovered at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Half Pipe Alley will be closed until further notice after the facility on 4J Road was spray painted with graffiti late Sunday or early Monday. Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department officials said it will be closed until they figure out the best way to fix it.
