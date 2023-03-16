The city of Gillette will be adding more parking to the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Tuesday night, the City Council approved a $94,920 construction management contract with PCA Engineering to oversee a project where 180 parking spaces, along with a new roadway, will be added to the facility.
