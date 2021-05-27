For the second straight day, 11 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County, raising the number of active cases to 67.
The number of hospitalizations also rose in Campbell County as it dropped statewide. Two more COVID-19 patients entered Campbell County Memorial Hospital as it is now hosting five coronavirus patients, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming saw its total hospitalizations drop from 58 on Monday to 43 on Wednesday.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,983 (as of May 24)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,818 (as of May 24)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 870
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 522
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 65
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,470
- Number of active cases: 67
- Recoveries: 4,864
- Recoveries in past seven days: 63
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 74
- Number of probables: 9,405
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 485
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,556
- Number of active cases: 532
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 719
- Hospitalizations today: 43
