The “U.K. variant” of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Campbell County.
An adult man who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month was found to have had the U.K variant, formally known as the B.1.1.7 Variant. He underwent quarantine and came out with no further complications, according to a Campbell County Public Health press release.
“The variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” said Campbell County Public Health Officer Dr. Kirtikumar Patel in the press release. “The variant continues to be studied and at this time does not seem to cause more dangerous health complications.”
To this point, studies have found that antibodies developed through the approved COVID-19 vaccines recognize the U.K and other known variants, but more research is being done, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County on Friday as its 17 active cases stayed relatively low.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 4,875
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,673 (75.34%; as of Feb. 24)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,175
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,665 (52.44%; as of Feb. 24)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 479
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 12
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,185
- Number of active cases: 17
- Recoveries: 4,586
- Recoveries in past seven days: 13
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 119
- Number of probables: 8,306
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 461
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,044
- Number of active cases: 681
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 671
- Hospitalizations today: 25
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,916 (1,265)
Natrona: 5,759 (1,935)
Campbell: 4,185 (479)
Fremont: 4,088 (776)
Albany: 3,522 (379)
Sweetwater: 3,602 (145)
Sheridan: 2,395 (623)
Weston: 527 (95)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 385 (32)
