The first leg of the Feet Don’t Fail Me Now series of road races has been postponed, according to a Wednesday press release from the Campbell County Recreation Center.
The race, which was scheduled for May 16, was a part of the McDonald’s Spring Zinger and no reschedule date has yet been set. Last year, 140 people participated in the series.
The Razor City Splash and Dash Triathlon has also been canceled, but the press release said organizers hope the race will return next year.
Questions about the races and the Feet Don’t Fail Me Now series can be fielded from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 307-682-8527.
