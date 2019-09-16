Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 79F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.