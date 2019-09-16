Deputy County Attorney Carol Seeger has been named the county's new administrative director.
After a thorough review and interview process of the candidates recruited by Strategy Government Resources, the commissioners decided that neither finalist — Elke Doom or Jim Chandler — was an ideal candidate for Campbell County.
The process then shifted to looking inside the organization. As a result, the commissioners offered the position to Seeger, who has served as legal counsel to Campbell County government on civil matters for more than 20 years.
“The Commissioners are excited to have Ms. Seeger join our team as the Administrative Director,” said Commission Chairman Rusty Bell. “Carol has been a significant asset to Campbell County in her role as Deputy County Attorney and will continue to be an asset in her new role as director. She is well informed of the issues currently facing Campbell County and will be able to provide a relatively seamless transition for the Commissioners Office as we navigate current challenges."
Seeger fills the position that was left vacant after Robert Palmer retired after working for the county for more than two decades.
