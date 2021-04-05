The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended four lawyers, including one in Gillette, from practicing law in the state because they failed to comply with the Supreme Court's rules for continuing legal education.
Rule 4 of the Rules of the Wyoming State Board of Continuing Legal Education requires each active attorney to complete a minimum of 15 hours of continuing legal education, including two hours of legal ethics, in each calendar year, according to a press release from the Wyoming State Bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.