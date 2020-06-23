AVA Board President Tim Williams will teach a workshop titled ”Snapshots to Photography” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the AVA Community Art Center in Gillette.
The workshop is for photographers of any skill level who own a DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera. Participants will learn about their equipment’s functions and how to use options other than basic “auto” mode.
