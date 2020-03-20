The Council of Community Service’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry are in danger of running out of food in the near future as Gillette begins to feel the squeeze of COVID-19 response.
The biggest effect hasn’t been the demand of people needing fed, at least not yet. The problem lies within the agency’s supply of food, Executive Director Mikel Scott said.
“It’s really low,” she said about the Food Pantry’s stock. “Lately, everything at the grocery store has sold.”
The Council of Community Services depends on the Feed America organization, which provides unsold and expiring food from grocery stores. But with most shelves at every grocery store wiped clean, there hasn’t been much left over for the nonprofit organization.
That leaves the Council of Community Services largely dependent on local donations. Without them, Scott said she worries the food stock might run out in the next couple of weeks.
Food donations are always welcome, but Scott said the best thing for the local programs now is money. The agency is “really short staffed” and having some financial flexibility would give the Council of Community Services more options moving forward.
As far as food goes, Scott said the agency can buy more food from the Food Bank of the Rockies compared to relying on Feed America if it had the money.
It’s an especially difficult situation given that the agency’s supply lines are being taxed at a time when local residents will need its services the most, Scott said.
“We’ve had an increase in need and a huge decrease in operating money,” she said.
Cash flow also would allow the agency to take on another significant challenge — keeping its staff healthy and facilities disinfected. Scott said their stock of disinfectant is running low, but “right now, we’re OK” on toilet paper.
COVID-19 dealt another blow to the Council of Community Services when it was forced to cancel its largest money-maker of the year — the Empty Bowl Fundraiser. That wipes out $60,000 of expected and needed funding for the year, Scott said.
With March, April and May historically already some of the lowest donation months for the agency, the need for local donations over the next couple of weeks and months could be critical.
“If (COVID-19) starts hitting people in town really hard and they can’t afford to donate, it’s really going to affect us,” Scott said. “I feel pretty nervous.”
Scott said she’s applying for grants in the meantime and trying to raise some money that way. For donations, Scott said it would be best to go online to CCSgillette.org and to call ahead if someone wants to donate food or cleaning supplies.
Despite the challenges and effort for social distancing, both the Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry will remain open, Scott said. But in an attempt to limit any spread of the virus, there are a few changes to operations of those outlets.
“Everything is different. There are no set answers,” Scott said. “We’ve changed the way we’re operating some of our programs.”
One of the changes is that the Soup Kitchen has started serving sack lunches, which can be picked up at the door.
The Food Pantry has been set up to work “basically as a drive up,” Scott said. The agency is asking people to call ahead and report how many people are in a family, or knock on the door if they don’t have access to a cellphone.
When picking up food, it will be sent out on a cart instead of allowing people inside. The cart will be disinfected after each time it’s used.
Although the shutdown of businesses and services has just begun, traffic has already started to pick up at the Food Pantry, Scott said. It has gained 17 new customers in the last two days, which is more than it typically gets in a month. On a typical day, the pantry feeds 10-12 people, but that has doubled in the last few days.
One program that hasn’t been hit as hard by COVID-19 response is the agency’s Way Station homeless shelter, which is below its average occupancy of 17 or 18. Eleven people are staying there now and the shelter can serve up to 32 at a time.
The shelter has opened its doors all day and night so its residents can avoid public spaces and the potential of spreading the novel coronavirus, Scott said..
However, social distancing isn’t much of an option within the shelter itself, with Scott calling it “a small space.”
“People are going to be bunked up together in the same room,” she said.
The agency’s essential services will remaining open, but it has decided to shut down the Seconds on the Avenue thrift store on Gillette Avenue through April 3.
While COVID-19 already is posing serious challenges, Scott is concerned the situation is only going to get worse for the agency and community. She expects numbers to spike at the Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen when and if the virus hits Gillette, along with more demand for services at the Way Station.
“I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better, but I hope I’m wrong,” Scott said.
