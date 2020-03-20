How to donate

For cash donations: Easiest to go to CCSgillette.org, click on the "Get Involved" tab and choose the amount to donate. Monetary donations will be the most beneficial for the programs at the Council of Community Services, director Mikel Scott said.

For food donations: Call ahead to the Food Pantry or Soup Kitchen, then bring the donations to the facility. The Council of Community Services' phone number is 307-686-2730.