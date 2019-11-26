A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his flatbed pickup went off Highway 59 and through a barbed wire fence at the Durham Ranch on Monday afternoon.
The southbound truck rolled into the west side of the highway through barbed fence and into the pasture at the ranch 10 miles north of Wright. A large number of bison were in the area as were numerous people trying to help the unresponsive man whose body was about 40 yards from his pickup.
