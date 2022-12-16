Craft lovers can join in the fun of a table runner class taught by Dara Corkery from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the AVA Community Art Center.
Students learn the step-by-step process of designing the canvas runners that measure 4-foot by 15 inches. Those attending are asked to bring stencils and acrylic paints to the class. Some paints will be shared but specific colors may not be at the art center.
