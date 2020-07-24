Thursday afternoon, deputies found a concealed bag of urine when arresting a 60-year-old man from Rozet, who recently was released from federal prison, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The man showed up to the Sheriff’s Office to give a urine sample per the terms of his federal parole. Deputies discovered a warrant for his arrest for violating his conditional release and handcuffed him in the lobby.
