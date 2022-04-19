A California man caught driving through Campbell County with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in a Toyota RAV4 has been bound over to District Court on charges of possession of marijuana and intent to deliver marijuana.

Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect Leng See Chang, 33, of the crimes and bound him over to the higher court on the felony charges.

jill

What a waste of police resources...maybe in 50 years Wyoming will join our neighbors in taking a reasonable approach to cannabis...one can dream.

