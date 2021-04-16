Nick Bonney of Casper is reflected in the glass as he watches the Casper Oilers take on Douglas during a February game at the Campbell County Ice Arena. Bonney said having to sheets of ice in Gillette is a major benefit, as it helps facilitate tournaments and practice times for those who participate.
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department wants to keep the Campbell County Ice Arena open this fall.
It will cost an estimated $58,630 to repair the compressor in the building. Parks Superintendent Kevin Geer said he’s applied for a grant from the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District, better known as a rec mill grant.
