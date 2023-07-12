City Pool
City Council members approved a contract to build the new city pool, which is not expected to be completed until 2025.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Gillette City Council is moving forward with the construction of the new City Pool.

(5) comments

jill

Closed for another 2 years...ridiculous. The City of Gillette is incompetent. How about you pass another law to make this comment "illegal hate speech" while you're running the City into the ground... /smh

Howie Dewitt

You love making up fake scenarios and then getting angry about them. Why?

BRoosa

I’ve lived here for 46 years, and have come to appreciate the considerable planning and fiscal concern the city shows its citizens. It will take a while, but this will be another feather in our cap. I just hope that whale survives!

MKetterling

This is so great ! It’s to bad it has to be so long in construction but it will be so awesome when the pool is done. Thank you to the City Council for understanding the importance this pool has to Gillette.

justmyopinion

Good News/Bad News... Not open until 2025, ouch. However, we are so incredibly blessed to be in such a community as Gillette, Wyoming. We have so very many blessings for our citizens, especially children, that most cities that are 2 or 3 times our size can't even imagine. Be thankful for the endless blessings that we have... here in Gillette!!!!!

