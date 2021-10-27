The Campbell County School District completed its first quarter of the school year last week, and, despite the uncertainties that persisted due to the COVID-19, when parents came to meet with their students’ teachers, it was amidst the best weeks of COVID-19 reporting statistics since the district began giving weekly updates.
This week’s report continues a trend in a hopeful direction. Only 17 students were in the district’s system as positive for COVID-19, making it the lowest weekly total for students. The previous three weekly reports saw totals across the district being 48 students in the seventh week of the school year, 40 students the next week and 30 students last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.