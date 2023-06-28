Weather
Laci Evans and her husband, Jessie Andrew, work Tuesday on the Norco garden bed alongside the Fishing Lake in Gillette. Evans, who works for Norco, said the couple spent and hour planting on their third and final visit to the bed this year, “while we had some sunshine,” she said. More rain is expected throughout the week with a possibility of sunny weather this weekend.

 Ed Glazar

More rain is expected to fall over Gillette through the rest of the week but it may clear the way for warmer and drier weather Saturday and Sunday.

