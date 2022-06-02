Teachers at Hands on Pottery will show attendees how to mold and shape wet clay into trinkets and trinket trays from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
People can bring their own drinks to the event and after the clay dries, everyone will come back and paint the trays and trinkets.
