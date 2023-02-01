Ron Doty sits down at a wagering machine at Wyoming Downs in early 2021. The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed a district judge's earlier ruling that the Campbell County Commission overstepped its authority with a horse racing resolution that it passed in 2021, giving 307 Horse Racing exclusive rights to off-track betting in the county.
The Wyoming Supreme Court sided with the district judge who ruled that the Campbell County Commission overstepped its authority with a horse racing resolution that it passed in 2021 that essentially gave 307 Horse Racing exclusive rights to off-track betting in the county and forced the closure of a few businesses.
In March 2022, District Judge F. Scott Peasley of Douglas ruled that the commissioners exceeded their authority by passing a resolution that gave the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.