Two men received multiple citations after they took a joy ride onto the football field at Dalbey Memorial Park and evaded officers.
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, Police Cpt. Jason Marcus said that officers responded to a report of a four-wheeler and dirt bike "doing donuts" on the field. They arrived and followed the tracks to a home on Quacker Avenue where the tracks led into a garage.
