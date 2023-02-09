The Rockpile Museum invites kids, parents and even grandparents to travel back in time this Saturday for a free old-school carnival.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the museum is hosting “School Carnival Day.” Participants can try their luck at the cake walk and fish pond, and they can test their skills in the egg races and cow chip toss.
