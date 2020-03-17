Campbell County School District has extended spring break for two weeks due to COVID-19 following full consideration of the recommendations from local and state health officials, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
The closure will remain in effect through April 3, and the district will continue to monitor the situation and adjust if necessary, according to a press release. Presently, schools are set to reopen on April 6.
The district will post updates on its website, ccsd.k12.wy.us.
"We appreciate the patience and support of the community as we weighed all options, coordinated with local public health officials, worked with the Wyoming Department of Education, and sought answers and solutions to potential challenges," the press release reads. "We know that our decision impacts everyone in our county and creates hardships for many families. We will do our very best to be a great community partner in areas where we can have a positive impact. One such area is providing food service to students. The District will be releasing information about meal service in the near future."
The district won't have any formal distance-learning activities during the extended spring break, because this approach doesn't allow for equitable access for all students as required. It will review the issue and may have further information in the near future, including providing information for optional online learning resources for parents.
In an announcement late yesterday, Balow used her authority to reduce the required number of operational days, 185, and instructional days, 175, by the number of days that are currently calendared through April 3.
At this time, the district's calendar remains the same as far as ending dates and graduation. If the closure is extended, additional measures will have to be considered both locally and at the state level.
While schools are closed, essential staff will be working in the schools and district buildings to ensure operations continue so that it can prepare to reopen. Use of the buildings by outside groups will be suspended immediately.
Shouldn't the Children's Center do the same?
