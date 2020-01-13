Campbell County Health will begin restricting visitations to its maternal child unit and Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center because of increased cases of flu in the community.
The visiting restrictions are in place to help protect visitors, residents and employees, according to a news release.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital’s maternal child unit will restrict visitors to a mother’s spouse or significant other and only two additional visitors at a time. Visiting the labor delivery unit is always limited to three.
Children younger than age 12 aren’t permitted to visit. A newborn’s siblings younger than 12 may visit if they are screened for symptoms of illness by maternal child nurses.
Campbell County Health is asking those who feel ill not to visit.
“Please do not come if you have a fever, cough. runny nose, muscle aches or fatigue,” a spokeswoman said.
Masks and hand sanitizer are available at each entrance in the hospital, CCH clinics and Campbell County Medical Group facilities, and all visitors are being asked to use them if they feel ill or have a cold or flu symptoms like a fever or a cough.
At the Legacy, the CCH long-term care center, all visitors are being asked to use hand sanitizer before seeing residents. Masks and hand sanitizers are located near the main entrance.
No children ages 12 or younger can visit, except family members of residents. Those children under 12 also are required to wear a mask.
For more information on visiting restrictions at CCH, contact Kim Lindeman, CCH infection prevention specialist at 307-688-1526 or go online at cchwyo.org/VR. To learn how to protect yourself from the flu, visit cchwyo.org/flu411.
