The Gillette Saturday Farmers Market continues its summer season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot next to Berkshire Hathaway Preferred Real Estate Group, 819 Country Club Road.
Local farmers market continues Saturday
Ashley Detrick
Online manager of the Gillette News Record
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Over the last hurdle: Tyson Edwards commits to run track at Chadron after a trying senior year
- Off the deep end: Roughriders finding tough competition right away
- New exhibit features local women who served in World War II
- Jeff Wandler wants his automotive museum to become a tourist stop
- Blue Jays have strong showing in Oklahoma City
- Pownall running for re-election to House District 52
- Local retail outlet recognizes employee seniors with graduation ceremony
- WYDOT names new chief engineer
Most Popular
Articles
- NHSFR looks to Gillette after event canceled in Nebraska
- Gillette reacts to nationwide George Floyd protests
- Gillette residents protest George Floyd's death
- Black bear spotted in northwest Gillette
- Eagle Specialty Materials asks court to settle coal shovel dispute
- David William Craig
- Russell Dean Hawkes
- Former psychologist can't blame attorneys for sexual assault sentence
- Marriages
- Renewables top coal for energy consumption for first time in 135 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- There are plenty of reasons to wear a mask (5)
- Gillette residents protest George Floyd's death (3)
- Commissioners maintain stance on not funding Gillette Reproductive Health (2)
- Moorcroft woman boycotting state parks to protest new camping reservation requirement (2)
- 'Oath' is to the Constitution, not health officials (2)
- Office owner clarifies incident (2)
- Where's the scoria cleanup? (2)
- Campbell County asks to open restaurants and bars (1)
- City raises social service agency funding cap (1)
- Former Soundworks owner accused of 9 counts of theft (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.