Ken Schuster will be joining AVA Art Center at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 as the guest juror of the 20th annual Art Matters Exhibition.
Schuster will discuss his experiences in art and museum culture and curation. He is the director and chief curator at the Bradford Brinton Memorial (renamed the Brinton Museum in 2013) in Big Horn since 1990.
