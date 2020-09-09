The Campbell County Rockpile Museum is celebrating Archaeology Awareness Month in September and will host exhibits, events and activities at the museum as well as on social media.
People can pick up archaeology take-home activity bags at the Rockpile Museum. Bags also will include a competitive activity that has a chance for a fun archaeology-themed prize. The bags are intended for people ages 5 and older. Supplies are limited, so get your bag as soon as possible.
