Chess Tournament (copy)
Students from 11 Campbell County elementary schools contemplate their moves during a chess tournament at 4-J Elementary School south of Gillette on May 2. Campbell County High School hosts its first-ever tournament open to the public on Saturday at the high school. Doors open at 7 a.m. with competition starting at 8 a.m.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County High School chess club, The French Revolutionist, will host its first ever chess tournament for everyone in Gillette Saturday at the high school.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 8 a.m.

