No one has claimed a $545,910 winning state lottery ticket that was sold by a Gillette convenience store last weekend.
On Sunday, the Big D Oil Kwik Shop at 2951 Dove Road sold the winning Cowboy Draw ticket. The numbers were drawn Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
No one has claimed a $545,910 winning state lottery ticket that was sold by a Gillette convenience store last weekend.
On Sunday, the Big D Oil Kwik Shop at 2951 Dove Road sold the winning Cowboy Draw ticket. The numbers were drawn Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.