The 150 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Wednesday pushed the state’s total confirmed and probable cases above 50,000 since the pandemic began.
Statewide, there have been 42,788 confirmed cases and 7,336 probables, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County added 11 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, keeping close to its January average of 14.3 new confirmed cases per day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained steady in the county as well for the past week. Since dropping to single-digit virus patients on Jan. 11, Campbell County Memorial Hospital’s numbers have hovered around seven or eight patients, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Monday, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center had zero residents positive for COVID-19, Campbell County Health spokesperson Dane Joslyn said, after enduring a months-long outbreak.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 447
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 101
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,088
- Number of active cases: 85
- Recoveries: 4,373
- Recoveries in past seven days: 99
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 49
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 150
- Number of probables: 7,336
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,505
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 42,788
- Number of active cases: 2,431
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 550
- Hospitalizations today: 81
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,682 (1,166)
Natrona: 5,488 (1,750)
Campbell: 4,088 (447)
Fremont: 3,714 (594)
Albany: 3,343 (347)
Sweetwater: 3,216 (131)
Sheridan: 2,279 (528)
Weston: 517 (89)
Crook: 372 (32)
Johnson: 370 (234)
