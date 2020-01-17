Pronghorns at Pronghorn
A trio of pronghorn break into a stride after feasting on some grass as they realize the bell has rung at Pronghorn Elementary on Thursday.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Pronghorns are a common enough sight in Gillette. On Thursday, a trio of the animals found their way to their namesake school, Pronghorn Elementary, to graze on the grass. 

