A physical therapist in Gillette has asked the Campbell County Health board of trustees why it had recently sent out a request for proposal about the operations of its rehabilitation services.
Brandy Johnson of Hand Therapy LLC in Gillette asked the board Thursday evening if it knew about the request for proposal sent out Jan. 14 and why Campbell County Health was looking to compete with the seven physical therapy businesses in the community who employ about 100 people.
