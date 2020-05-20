A 72-year-old Gillette man was killed after possibly falling off of a horse Monday afternoon.
David William Craig, a former Campbell County High School teacher, was last seen riding a horse in his driveway on Roundup Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday. At 9:49 p.m., his neighbors tried calling to see where he was but Craig did not answer his cellphone. They later found him on the ground in the front yard unconscious, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. said.
The Campbell County Coroner’s Office is still trying to determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.
