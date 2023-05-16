Gillette Reproductive Health received a $7,000 grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to help local women in the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.
Julie Price Carroll, executive director of Gillette Reproductive Health, said her organization will use the grant to help patients get clinical breast exams and, depending on the results, help them navigate the medical system.
Whether they need an ultrasound or if they need to find a surgeon, “we’ll stick with them through the whole process,” Price Carroll said.
“Cancer is scary, even just the thought of it,” she said. “It’s really, really scary until they get the results. It is really important that people know they have a contact they can call at any time.”
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, which was started in 2016, is dedicated to increasing early detection, decreasing late-stage diagnosis, and supporting breast cancer survivors in Wyoming.
The organization raises money throughout the year and disperses funds to Wyoming programs. These grants are awarded to programs that provide services in education and awareness, screening and early detection testing, patient navigation and providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors.
This is the third year Gillette Reproductive Health has received this grant. Last year, it received a $5,000 grant.
PRECorp employee team one of nine winners in national competition
Powder River Energy Corporation, or PRECorp, was recently named a winner in the first phase of the Department of Energy’s American-Made Digitizing Utilities Prize.
PRECorp’s Project Moonshot, which has a goal of driving down costs so that the first megawatt hour of energy usage is at or near zero by 2050, was one of nine winners across the country. It’s dedicated to detecting anomaly that contribute to outages, wildfires or diminished power quality.
This $675,000 prize – $75,000 for each team – connects utilities with interdisciplinary teams of software developers and data experts to transform digital systems in the energy sector through data analytics, processing, quality assurance, storage and deletion.
Teams worked on utility partner challenges to propose software solutions that improve how the energy industry manages, stores and processes data.
“This is something we were already pursuing, but it was an opportunity to supplement funding to continue our work product and concept,” said Quentin Rogers, PRECorp vice president of engineering, in a press release.
The team members on Project Moonshot tune complex algorithms where data from these advanced meter infrastructure meters can be used as alerts to problems on the electrical system that may not be easily discoverable by humans with a regular inspection.
PRECorp staff in Engineering and IT developed a software and process using these meters to detect instances where the voltage at the meter isn’t what is expected for the power being delivered.
PRECorp and the other eight winners will move on to the second phase of the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.