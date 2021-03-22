Seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Monday afternoon as the state’s vaccine rollout carries on.
The seven new Campbell County cases bring its total to 4,229 confirmed cases and 490 probables since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 112 new confirmed cases in Wyoming gives the state a total of 47,181 confirmed cases and 8,549 probables since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, more than 125,00 people in Wyoming have gotten at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 125,917 out of 153,740 available Pfizer and Moderna doses have been administered in the state. Of the 7,700 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received, the state gave out 3,031 so far.
In Campbell County, 3,394 people have gotten both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine with another 267 having gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot. Together, that’s 3,661 people in the county who are on their way to being fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,990
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,638 (80.66% as of March 22)
- Second vaccine doses received(Pfizer/Moderna): 5,590
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,394 (60.71% as of March 22)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 267
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 9
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,229
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 4,647
- Recoveries in past seven days: 15
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 112
- Number of probables: 8,549
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 335
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,181
- Number of active cases: 419
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 693
- Hospitalizations today: 13
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,119 (1,350)
Natrona: 5,811 (1,966)
Campbell: 4,229 (490)
Fremont: 4,213 (794)
Sweetwater: 3,799 (148)
Albany: 3,559 (388)
Sheridan: 2,421 (632)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 421 (292)
Crook: 390 (32)
