The Campbell County Fair
Sawdust flies Thursday as David Emmons of Indiana works on a woodcarving with one of his chainsaws Thursday, Aug. 3 in The Plaza at Cam-plex in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

A new addition to the Campbell County Fair brought in about $8,000 for local youth, after wood carving auctions took place Aug. 5 and 6.

WOW! We (my wife and i) had no idea this event was occurring, and we don't know how we missed it. Now that we're aware, we will most assuredly look for it next year! And what a great idea for a noble cause.

