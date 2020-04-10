Sunday is Easter and while most Christians around the world will worship from their homes thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Campbell County churches will offer outside services.
That’s despite a weather forecast that’s calling for temperatures in the low to mid 20s and the potential for 4-6 inches of snow.
Some area churches will host Easter sunrise and other services from parking lots and also livestream them on Facebook. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, worship services inside church buildings have been suspended in an effort to reduce human contact and maintain social distancing.
While the coronavirus already has canceled the popular community Easter egg hunts that usually lead up to Easter in Gillette, Sunday’s weather also may force family egg hunts inside.
A mixture of rain and snow is expected to arrive late Friday and early Saturday before changing to only snow around noon. The storm is expected to last until about midday Sunday, said Katie Pojolie, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low-mid 60s Friday, then dip from there. Saturday’s high will be 40 degrees and drop to 16 degrees Easter morning. Sunday’s high is expected to be about 25.
If the weather makes it unsafe to venture out and people can’t make it to an outdoor Easter service, “that would be OK,” said First Presbyterian Church Pastor Susan Reichenberg. “They would worship from their homes.”
First United Methodist Church will leave its parking lot open for its self-guided sunrise service just in case worshipers want to come in the snow, said Pastor AJ Bush.
Keep on delivering
Whether or not it snows, worshipers also can watch livestreamed services, as they have the past few weeks.
The weather also could impact whether people can receive food delivery services over the weekend. Curbside and delivery are the only lifeblood of area restaurants as public places continue to be closed by order of Gov. Mark Gordon.
Gillette Brewing Co. and Gone Postal Pizza would consider limiting delivery routes if the driving conditions are dangerous.
“Their safety is more important to us,” said manager Dawn Hardy about her delivery drivers. “If they issue a no travel advisory we definitely won’t be doing delivery.”
If roads are plowed and it is safe, deliveries would continue, Hardy said, adding that would also depend on what kind of vehicle the driver has and how far they had to travel.
“It’s kind of a judgement call,” Hardy said.
Pokey’s Barbecue and Smokehouse owner Ric Schuyler said his restaurant will be ready to cater Easter dinners using the company’s “big old giant four-wheel-(drive) van.”
Pokey’s also has an experienced delivery crew.
“We got good drivers. They are careful and will give the plowers some room,” Schuyler said. “As long as we’re not in a shutdown we’re good to go. (If there were) an emergency we wouldn’t be doing any deliveries.”
