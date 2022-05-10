Tyler Martinson has been found guilty of six counts of aggravated child abuse.
The jury deliberated for more than seven hours before coming to the guilty verdict shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The jury had begun deliberating Monday afternoon and took a break for the evening before resuming deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Martinson, 29, had been charged with 10 counts of aggravated child abuse stemming from Jan. 2, 2021, when his 3-month-old son was taken to the hospital and found to have 31 fractures.
The jury found that Martinson recklessly, not intentionally, inflicted harm on the child. The six counts he was found guilty of included the five acute rib fractures, as well as a right femur fracture.
The jury found him not guilty of four corner fractures in the boy’s right and left legs.
Aggravated child abuse in Wyoming carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
District Judge Stuart Healy III has allowed Martinson to remain out on bond as he waits for his sentencing.
