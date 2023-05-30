Fishing Deby preview 2023
James Hahn holds a trout he caught in 2022 during a fishing derby at the Fishing Lake in Gillette. The derby, hosted by the S.P.C. social club, begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Fishing Lake.

The S.P.C. 2nd Annual Fishing Derby for youth takes place Saturday at Dalbey Memorial Park Dick Bratton Shelter. Registration is open from 7-10 a.m.

