Campbell County law enforcement did not find a wanted subject during a search of the Flying J truck stop Monday morning.
The Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a wanted, and possibly armed, person inside the convenience store, said Police Sgt. Greg Brothers.
For residents and motorists stopping by the Flying J, the situation may have appeared intense.
Bismarck, North Dakota, resident Kathi Kindelspire came to the Flying J to meet her husband, a truck driver, before heading home. He had been delayed in Wright early Monday morning because of Sunday’s snowstorm.
When she arrived, Kindelspire said she saw law enforcement surrounding the convenience store. Minutes later, more police cars entered the parking lot. Officers and deputies got out, took their positions by the vehicles and pointed their firearms toward the convenience store.
“It was kind of scary,” she said.
As Kindelspire and her husband left the Flying J parking lot, she said he told her, “Quit looking and just go. You don’t want to catch a stray bullet.”
There were no shots fired during the search. Law enforcement were just making sure that the subject they were looking for was not armed, but the person wasn't there, Brothers said.
There is no need for the public to be concerned and it is unknown if the wanted person is in the area, he said.
“We can’t verify if the person was in town,” Brothers said before adding that no additional information will be released "at this time."
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.